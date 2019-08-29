Fresh attempt to build controversial Co-op store at surgery site

A fresh attempt is being made to build a controversial Co-op store on land in South Kirkby, despite the Government previously ruling against similar plans.

The application has been sent to Wakefield Council once again to build the convenience store on the site of the former health clinic on Barnsley Road.

Last year the plans for a Co-op on the site were blocked by the Government’s planning inspectorate after the applicant, Calderwood Property Developments Ltd, had lodged an appeal.

It was felt that the delivery lorries to the site would disturb neighbours.

Now the company says it has re-drawn the plans to resolve this issue.

A statement with the latest application reads: “The current application proposals have fundamentally amended the layout of the proposed store so that it is now located on the western side of the site.

Councillor Michelle Collins.

“It is considered that the reconfiguration of the proposed convenience store now address and satisfactorily overcome the sole reason for refusal identified by the inspector in the appeal decision.”

But South Kirkby councillor, Michelle Collins, still has huge reservations about the plans.

She said: “They are doing what is required in planning terms but are doing nothing in terms of how the community feels about this. We are absolutely against this because none of the concerns have gone away.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns to register their objections and let their feelings known.

“Sadly, they will probably get planning permission because they won’t stop until they get what they want.”

The Barnsley Road site has stood derelict since 2017 when it ceased being used as a health centre and has become a target for vandals.

If approved, it is anticipated that the store would create around 20 new jobs, full time and part time.