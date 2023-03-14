Friends taking part in Wakefield Hospice 10k in memory of 'special colleague'

Victoria Craven, who worked for RSM in Leeds for 20 years, passed away last year following a battle with cancer.

Victoria was looked after by Wakefield Hospice during her final days and the Leeds RSM team have since adopted the charity as their nominated charity of the year for 2023.

Richard Young, RSM UK Audit LLP Manager said: “Victoria actually ran the Wakefield 10K in 2018 and 2019, so it seems a fitting tribute for our team to come together and take part in the event this year, both in memory of Victoria and to raise funds for this fantastic cause.

“Having worked at RSM for 20 years, Victoria knew a lot of people across the firm and it has been fantastic to see people from all over the country being so generous in providing sponsorship for this event.

"The RSM UK Foundation is also providing some match-funding so we are on course to raise a really good total… but of course there is still room for some more!”

In total there will be 11 members of the RSM team taking on the Wakefield 10K later this month – ranging from Park-Run regulars to those running for the first time in ten years - plus one team member running a 10K remotely at the same time.

Richard said: “Wakefield Hospice provides such a valuable service to the community. Nobody wants to ever have to draw on that support but life can change so quickly. Victoria shows just how suddenly you can go from running yourself to raise funds for the Hospice, to needing to be looked after by the dedicated staff there.

“Taking part in events like the 10k guarantees the care that patients and family need at the worst point in their lives. By running the 10k we’re not only helping those families who need the Hospice right now, but also helping to secure its financial position for others who will need the care and support of the Hospice in future.”

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all at RSM for their incredible support in memory of Victoria.

“Each year we see runners taking on the Wakefield 10K for a variety of reasons – be it in memory of loved ones, to achieve a personal best, or simply to get fitter – but every single person who crosses that finish line is helping to raise vital funds to support the care provided here at Wakefield Hospice.

“From all at Wakefield Hospice, we wish the RSM team and every entrant the very best of luck.”

Thousands of people are expected to take place in the run at Thornes Park in Wakefield on Sunday to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.