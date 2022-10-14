Jobcentre Plus has announced that it is working with the American online shopping giant to fill 1,300 permanent jobs and 500 temporary jobs at Amazon’s huge new site in Wakefield.

The company’s distinctive signs have gone up on a two million square foot facility off Newmarket Lane in Stanley, built by Mountpark, a property development firm.

The warehouse was built on land which was allocated for employment when planning permission was given for a new community stadium in 2012.

The new Amazon building at Stanley, Wakefield, is set to bring 1,800 jobs to the area

That development, which would have seen Wakefield Trinity RLFC relocate from Belle Vue to the stadium, never came to fruition however.

It is around half the size of the 42 metre high Newcold warehouse nearby, which was built in 2018 and has been criticised for being an eyesore on the local landscape.

Planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council for the warehouse in April 2021.

The leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We are pleased to see Amazon invest in our district and bring with it a large number of employment opportunities.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, has welcomed the news.

“Amazon is just the latest household name to establish a base in the district.

"They join Burberry, Haribo and Coca-Cola Enterprises, who along with our homegrown small and medium sized businesses will help strengthen our local economy.”

Around 300 jobs have already been filled and recruitment is still ongoing.

Employment and partnership manager at the Jobcentre Plus Pontefract, Alison Humphries, said: “Wakefield Jobcentre Plus was approached by Amazon to support them in filling 1,800 jobs

for their new site in Stanley.

“1,500 permanent roles and 300 temporary roles were available, of which 300 of these vacancies needed to be filled by the end of October.

“Employer Advisors within the Wakefield area delivered weekly recruitment events resulting in 300 vacancies being filled in record time enabling the site to open earlier than planned.”

Last year Amazon snapped up a 515,000 sq ft Wakefield development built by Caddick Construction in Knottingley that created 500 jobs and pumped £5.5m into the economy.

The opening date of the site in Stanley has not yet been confirmed.