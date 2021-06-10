'Give Wakefield firms the credit they deserve' - your chance to say thanks at the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

The Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards, are back, and in a year when we have all had to adapt to a new way of working they are more important than ever. Pictured are the winners at the 2019 awards.

Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce MD, Martin Hathaway said: “These awards are a fantastic way to give Wakefield firms the credit they deserve for the resilience and innovation shown in this past year.”

The awards represent a chance to celebrate the incredible businesses that have kept our city and district going through these uncertain times.

Whether your business has led the way in adopting new technologies, you have started a business from the ground up, have been serving your community or been focused on supporting new employees, we want to help celebrate every single one of your achievements.

Former BBC Look North presenter and journalist Harrys Gration will once again be the host of this year's Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards ceremony.

And if you know of another local business who’s done something worth shouting about, remember you can also submit a nomination on their behalf or that of another business person.

Mr Hathaway added: “The challenges organisations in our region have faced have been unprecedented and required a large amount of determination and strength.

“Therefore, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate and recognise the successes of businesses in our area, and work together to connect, support and represent Wakefield business - both regionally and nationally - as we recover and look towards future growth.”

This year’s Excellence in Business Awards are sponsored by a whole host of big local names, including Wakefield College, Haribo, craft gin distillers Forged in Wakefield and First, the council’s business support programme.

Entries are open until Monday, August 30, and the winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony, with a gala dinner attended by guests from across the business scene in October.

As well as a drinks reception, deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, we’re promising you the chance to celebrate the very best that business in Wakefield has to offer.

Gavin Murray, Wakefield Express editor, said: “At the last awards ceremony we got to see so many outstanding entrepreneurs coming up with new ways of doing business in the 21st century and we want that to continue.”