Go wild in the aisles! Bright Sparks Childcare staff hear the beep as they take on Supermarket Sweep for Christmas

It was a Christmas bonus nobody was expecting when staff from Bright Sparks Child Care in Airedale headed to their local supermarket for a surprise.

Co-owners Maria Pye and Jodie Heinsohn told a little fib, telling all 70 members of staff they were needed for a training evening last Friday, but what the team didn't expect was to be whisked off to their local Lidl store for a Supermarket Sweep challenge.

Jodie said: "Bright Sparks is a family-run business and we wanted to do something different for our fabulous team.

"We understand how tough times are and how expensive the weekly shop is, so we wanted to help them and their families while spreading some Christmas cheer and contacted Lidl.

“When they all came back into work for ‘training’ we put them in four different groups, gave each of them a pound coin and told them to jump in the car, it’s Supermarket Sweep time!

"Whatever they could get in their trolley in under three minutes they took home – our Christmas gift to each of them.

“I was the one running around shouting ‘two minutes left’ and Maria was ready to pay for their shopping.

“It’s the best Christmas gift we could have given them – but with added excitement and laughter!”

1 . Ready to shop Staff getting ready to run wild through the supermarket aisles! Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Trolley dash Staff were shocked at their surprise Christmas gift. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Taking turns Everyone was given a pound for their trollies ready to run... Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Christmas bonus Getting ready to go wild in the aisles! Photo: s Photo Sales