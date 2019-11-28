Gold for Pontefract hotel at glitzy tourism awards

Hotels from the district were among the winners of the White Rose Awards to mark tourism in Yorkshire.

Wentbridge Hotel in Pontefract picked up a bronze in the Large Hotel of the Year category, but The Barn in Monk Fryston struck gold with the top gong in the Guest House of the Year section.

The Barn, which boasts a rare five-star rating on Tripadvisor, has picked up several awards and titles in recent years.

The evening was held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds and hosted by Emmerdale actor Natalie Anderson and broadcaster Rich Williams, while football pundit Chris Kamara sang songs live from his upcoming festive album.