The company has moved into Langham House at Westgate and the branch specialises in placing workers in industrial, food, engineering, transport and commercial sectors in both temporary and permanent roles.

Swift Temps was founded in 2016, now has nine offices across the West Midlands and the North of England with centres in St Helens, Manchester, Preston, Deeside, Birmingham, Redditch, Telford, Coventry and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Cottington, managing director, said: ‘We’re delighted to open our first office in Yorkshire. The company has just come off the back of a record-breaking peak season and we’re delighted to extend our services to Wakefield and the wider Yorkshire area.

Managing director, David Cottington (centre) with the Swift Temps Wakefield team.

"We are really excited to help local people get back into work at a time when households are facing economic uncertainty, and we have jobs already available on a temporary and permanent basis.

‘‘Having lived in the North West for my whole life, it’s a personal ambition of mine to help local people back in to work during these unprecedented economic circumstances which we are all facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad