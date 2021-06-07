Haribo is proud to show its support for the Wakefield Business Awards

As the UK’s leading confectionery manufacturer, with two factories operating in Pontefract and Castleford, HARIBO has a rich history of confectionery production and is responsible for developing some of the country’s best-loved treats.

Understanding, now more than ever, how important it is to celebrate and endorse success, the business is very proud to show its support for the Wakefield Business Awards as it becomes sponsor for a 10th year.

“Over the years we have presented the New Business of the Year award to a range of exciting and interesting start-ups that have developed and thrived in a very competitive market,” commented Jon Hughes, managing Director at HARIBO.

Haribo is one of the local area's biggest businesses

“This year we have decided to sponsor the Entrepreneur of the Year category, celebrating those individuals that are kick-starting and driving enterprise forwards while developing innovative products and services.

“Whatever your business, the Wakefield Business Awards are a great place to shine and to celebrate. They can also be used to propel organisations and support them to achieve future goals and objectives.

“While it continues to be a challenging time for many, let’s take this opportunity to acknowledge success and reward the hard work that goes into creating dynamic, innovative and importantly, resilient businesses throughout the district.”

The Wakefield Business Awards 2021 features several categories, creating opportunities for business of all sizes across a variety of sectors.