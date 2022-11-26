The Bridge Inn has thrown its doors open to the public following a £400,000 refurbishment, bringing a fresh new look and a modern take on the traditional community pub.

The free house at Bridge Street closed last month to undergo an intensive makeover and reopened its doors earlier this week, coinciding with the first England match at the FIFA World Cup finals 2022 held in Qatar.

Cameron Bibby, the new general manager, and his team welcomed guests with an official opening on Monday, November 26.

General manager Cameron Bibby with team members Nick Debney, Beth Dodds Amy Marchant, Megan Davies and Shaun Savage at the newly named The Bridge Inn, formerly the Ruddy Duck pub.

He said: "We think Wakefield has been without a purpose-built space that is unashamedly for showcasing sports and live entertainment for far too long.

"We are a traditional pub and a place to have a relaxed family meal. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just looking to be absolutely brilliant at the basics”.

The completed works feature a newly designed bar, beer garden and social area, new soft furnishings as well as the introduction of a new menu featuring all the pub classics and TV screens for sporting occasions which have both Sky and BT sports.

Popular local and Kews Burrow Charity FC player, Darren Powell, was also on hand to pull the first pint.

The former Ruddy Duck received a £400,000 transformation and is now called The Bridge Inn.

He said: They’ve done a brilliant job at the pub both inside and out.

"I want to say a massive thank you to Cameron and the team for the invite to cut the ribbon, it means a lot to us...It will be the Kews Burrow Charity FC’s local!’

The pub has scrubbed up well with a new paint job and cozy interior decorations.

The pub has a sparkling new pool table for customers to enjoy.

The pub has a brand new selection of food and booze on offer.