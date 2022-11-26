Have a gander inside Wakefield's transformed Ruddy Duck pub now called The Bridge Inn
Wakefield’s former Ruddy Duck pub has reopened after undergoing an extensive transformation complete with a new look and new name, The Bridge Inn.
The Bridge Inn has thrown its doors open to the public following a £400,000 refurbishment, bringing a fresh new look and a modern take on the traditional community pub.
The free house at Bridge Street closed last month to undergo an intensive makeover and reopened its doors earlier this week, coinciding with the first England match at the FIFA World Cup finals 2022 held in Qatar.
Cameron Bibby, the new general manager, and his team welcomed guests with an official opening on Monday, November 26.
He said: "We think Wakefield has been without a purpose-built space that is unashamedly for showcasing sports and live entertainment for far too long.
"We are a traditional pub and a place to have a relaxed family meal. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just looking to be absolutely brilliant at the basics”.
The completed works feature a newly designed bar, beer garden and social area, new soft furnishings as well as the introduction of a new menu featuring all the pub classics and TV screens for sporting occasions which have both Sky and BT sports.
Popular local and Kews Burrow Charity FC player, Darren Powell, was also on hand to pull the first pint.
He said: They’ve done a brilliant job at the pub both inside and out.
"I want to say a massive thank you to Cameron and the team for the invite to cut the ribbon, it means a lot to us...It will be the Kews Burrow Charity FC’s local!’