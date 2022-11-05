Hotel and pub The Holmfield Arms at Denby Dale Road is set to welcome customers back on Monday November 7 following a major revamp.

The hostelry closed at the beginning of October to make way for a huge refurbishment as part of a six-figure investment.

The Holmfield has now had a total overhaul of the pub area, hotel rooms and its classic Victorian style gardens in order to give the site a new contemporary look and feel.

Wakefield's Holmfield Arms is set to reopen its doors this week.

The pub’s interior has been revitalised with new décor and a brand new extension to the bar and the hotel having a top to bottom transformation of all 42 modernised bedrooms.

Externally, the outdoor area has been transformed into a stunning dining area with guests now able to take advantage of additional covered and heated seating areas.

Its two function rooms have been redecorated and are available to book for private events.

Tyrone Bentham, General Manager of the Holmfield Arms, said: “We enjoy an idyllic spot here at the Holmfield Arms right in the middle of the parklands which attract many visitors. We’re delighted to be welcoming back guests to our new and improved pub and hotel.

The Wakefield hostelry has undergone a major revamp following a six figure investment.

"The renovation has changed so many things about the Holmfield Arms, from the layout to the décor, and we’re able to offer a fantastic environment for guests to enjoy a first-class food and drinks menu, while providing overnight guests with a comfortable stay.”

The pub's decor has been completely revitalised.

