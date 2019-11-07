Have your say on Wakefield Council spending ahead of next budget

Residents across the Wakefield district are being asked to help shape the council's next budget.

The local authority wants your views on the services that matter most to you, and you can have your say in a survey that's available both online and in paper form at libraries in the area.

The feedback will help inform what areas of spending the council will prioritise, ahead of putting together its next budget in the new year.

Wakefield Council's chief executive Merran McRae, said: "We have a clear ambition to deliver the best possible services for residents.

"Next year we have to find ways to manage a £13.3million budget gap.

"We will carry on driving efficiencies and being enterprising and innovative in the delivery of services, but we also know that we need to continue investing in the district.

"Understanding what matters most to our residents helps us identify where investment and resources can have the most positive impact to help people thrive, businesses succeed and encourage more visitors into the district.

"I would encourage every resident to share their views and help us shape this budget."

The survey, which takes around five minutes to complete, is available to fill in from today until January 6.

Local Democracy Reporting Service