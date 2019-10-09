Hays Travel purchases former Thomas Cook shops in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Travel agent Hays Travel has bought all 555 former Thomas Cook stores, including six units in the Wakefield district.

The move is expected to save up to 2,500 jobs, and boost the high street presence of the travel group, who currently have 190 stores in the UK.

Thomas Cook folded last month, after the firm, which was Britain's oldest tour operator, failed to find a 200 millioncash injection.

Among the saved shops are stores in Wakefield, Ossett, Dewsbury, Pontefract and Castleford.

Hays Travel has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff since the travel company collapsed last month.

David Chapman, Thomas Cook's official receiver, said the purchase was an "important step" in the liquidation process.

Thomas Cook folded last month, after the firm, which was Britain's oldest tour operator, failed to find a £200 million cash injection.

In total, 22,000 people lost their jobs, including 9,000 in the UK.