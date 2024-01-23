Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield - including Warbutons baker and National Trust assistant

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have arisen including working at Trinity Academy as a cover supervisor, becoming a baker for Warbutons or joining the National Trust team as a Facilities Assistant.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career in the heart of the region.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Dural UK Ltd - Production/Warehouse Operative
Full-time. Key duties include assembling and preparing products for customers · Loading/unloading deliveries, picking/packing orders using Navison scanning system, manual handling and the capability of working independently to demanding timescales. Photo: Google Maps
2. Pennine Camphill Community - Day Service Support Worker
£23,353.20 a year - Permanent. The ideal candidate will provide the students with encouragement, reassurance, and comfort, and when necessary to help in the management of those students who may be aggressive, distressed, or disruptive, in accordance with skills and training and support the long-term aim for the students’ independence by encouraging the growth of these skills, but to nonetheless assist with, when appropriate, with the physical and personal care of the students. Photo: Google Maps
3. National Trust - Facilities Assistant
£10.50 an hour - Permanent. The ambitious team are focused on making Nostell one of Yorkshire’s most high profile visitor attractions and are looking for creative hard-working people who will bring ideas and energy to the property. Photo: Google Maps
4. WHSmith - Sales Assistant
£10.65 an hour - Full-time. The ideal candidate will deliver an exceptional customer service to all our customers, carry out stock replenishment, ensuring all areas of the store remain tidy and inviting for our customers to shop and meet high standards of display and visual merchandising helping customers find what they're looking for easily. Photo: Google Maps