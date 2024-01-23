Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield - including Warbutons baker and National Trust assistant

2 . Pennine Camphill Community - Day Service Support Worker

£23,353.20 a year - Permanent. The ideal candidate will provide the students with encouragement, reassurance, and comfort, and when necessary to help in the management of those students who may be aggressive, distressed, or disruptive, in accordance with skills and training and support the long-term aim for the students’ independence by encouraging the growth of these skills, but to nonetheless assist with, when appropriate, with the physical and personal care of the students. Photo: Google Maps