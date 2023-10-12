Here are 14 job openings that have become available within Wakefield city centre this week.
From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a Coffee Shop Supervisor at Caffe Noor or a driver for Sainsburys.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career in the heart of the city.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
Here are 14 new job roles in and around Wakefield city centre.
1. Caffe Noor - Coffee Shop Supervisor
Up to £10.75 an hour - Temporary or zero hours contract As Supervisor, the ideal candidate will assist the Store Manager in running an efficient and profitable store, which meets and exceeds the organisation’s standards in sales, staffing, product quality, visual merchandising, and operations. Ensure customers are provided with excellent, quality products and fast, friendly service. A significant aspect of the supervisor role is to manage the training of baristas and thus an excellent product knowledge is essential. Photo: Google Maps
2. Deichmann - Sales Assistant
Up to £10.62 an hour - Full-time, Part-time To be suitable for this exciting opportunity the ideal candidate must be full of energy and enthusiasm, enjoy interacting with customers and all of the other important operational tasks, such as processing new deliveries of stock, helping to maintain store standards and replenishing stock in order to maximise opportunity for sales. Photo: Google Maps
3. Sainsbury's - Driver: Home Delivery (Agency Temp)
From £12.50 an hour - Part-time Being a Sainsbury’s Driver isn’t just about delivering goods on time and in great condition. It’s about being yourself, offering a friendly approach and a service that will really wow our customersIt's expected that the idela candidate will make every delivery a great experience, always doing the right thing for customers and keep them aware of any delays. Photo: Google Maps
4. JD - Sales Assistant
From £12.50 an hour - Part-time The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring our customers receive the best possible service each time they visit your store. Assist in maximising store profitability by exceeding sales targets and utilising the in-store devices, while contributing to a successful store team. Photo: Google Maps