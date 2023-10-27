As the festive season approaches, here are 16 job openings that have become available across the district this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as a baker in Sainsbury’s, a meat production operative for award-winning cheese mongers Cryer & Stott or as a bubble tea server in The Ridings’ only bubble tea shop.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Here are 16 new job roles in and around Wakefield.

1 . Sainsbury's - Baker Part time. Sainsburys is looking for a candidate who loves Christmas and food as they approach their busiest time of year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Aldi - Store Assistant £11.40 - £12.30 an hour - Permanent. Candidates will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products as well as providing excellent customer service. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Library Assistant £22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. Job responsibilities include providing assistance to library users by answering knowledge and information based enquiries, provide technological assistance to users and contributing to the production of current awareness bulletins. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales