Here are a range of jobs currently on offer within Wakefield city centre.
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer within Wakefield city centre.

Here are 16 new job openings within Wakefield - ahead of the Christmas period

As the festive season approaches, here are 16 job openings that have become available across the district this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as a baker in Sainsbury’s, a meat production operative for award-winning cheese mongers Cryer & Stott or as a bubble tea server in The Ridings’ only bubble tea shop.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

Here are 16 new job roles in and around Wakefield.

Part time. Sainsburys is looking for a candidate who loves Christmas and food as they approach their busiest time of year.

1. Sainsbury's - Baker

Part time. Sainsburys is looking for a candidate who loves Christmas and food as they approach their busiest time of year. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£11.40 - £12.30 an hour - Permanent. Candidates will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products as well as providing excellent customer service.

2. Aldi - Store Assistant

£11.40 - £12.30 an hour - Permanent. Candidates will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products as well as providing excellent customer service. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. Job responsibilities include providing assistance to library users by answering knowledge and information based enquiries, provide technological assistance to users and contributing to the production of current awareness bulletins.

3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Library Assistant

£22,816 - £24,336 a year - Permanent. Job responsibilities include providing assistance to library users by answering knowledge and information based enquiries, provide technological assistance to users and contributing to the production of current awareness bulletins. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£10.80 - £19.44 an hour - Full-time. Mach Recruitment are recruiting Warehouse Operatives who can start immediately to work in a large warehouse and distribution site in South Elmsall.

4. Mach Recruitment - Warehouse Operative

£10.80 - £19.44 an hour - Full-time. Mach Recruitment are recruiting Warehouse Operatives who can start immediately to work in a large warehouse and distribution site in South Elmsall. Photo: sturti

Photo Sales
