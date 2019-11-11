Here are 21 shops that have closed in Wakefield in recent years

THE high street has experienced a turbulent time over the last year or two.

With Wakefield seeing many shops close since 2018, from small business to big chains, here's a list of the ones that have shut down. Which do you miss the most?

1. Homebase The Ings Road store closed earlier. It was one of over 40 Homebase branches to close its doors. The Range is opening in its place on Good Friday 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Original Factory Shop The Original Factory Shop on Dale Street, Ossett closed at the end of 2018. It was announced shortly before that the company's Normanton branch was also expected to cease trading in 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Garden Kitchen A food court unveiled as part of a 5m refurbishment of The Ridings closed down in August 2018 just eight months after it opened. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Poundworld Almost 300 jobs were lost at Poundworlds headquarters in Normanton earlier this year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

