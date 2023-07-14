Here are the most common job roles in Wakefield - and their risk of workplace accidents

Experts at Claims said when they analysed Office for National Statistics data, warehouse operatives took the top spot, with 8, 645 in the area.

The firm said these workers typically operate forklifts, pallet trucks, and packaging machinery, and severe injuries from forklift accidents result in approximately 1,300 UK workers being hospitalised annually.

As well as this, strains and sprains can occur from repetitive strenuous work.

The figures showed there are 6,560 sales and retails assistants, and they are at risk of slips, trips, and falls, which make up approximately 40 per cent of accidents that occur within retail often due to fallen merchandise and cluttered aisles.

The next most common job role were care workers and home carers, with 5,485 in Wakefield.

While the responsibilities of a care home worker can vary, the typical day-to-day tasks include helping residents with personal care. These tasks can involve injuries such as strains, sprains, and fractures in areas like the hands and spine due to lifting and handling.

Claim says there are 3,725 cleaners and domestics in the area and that more than 3,000 severe accidents involving cleaners are reported to the Health and Safety Executive annually.

Wet floors from cleaning can result in slips if other cleaners have not used signage in the workspace, and cleaners typically use potent chemicals to clean surfaces and kill germs but this can lead to skin injuries, if the skin is exposed, or even impact lung health due to inhalation if proper PPE is not provided.

There are also plenty of people in administrative occupations – 3,575 in Wakefield, according to the figures.

As these workers often use computer screens for long periods, they are at risk of eye strain known as computer vision syndrome, which affects around 60 million people across the globe.

