Here’s how to grab a free tasty Muffin from Wakefield’s Muffin Break

Who likes cake? Well good news – the Express has teamed up with Muffin Break at Trinity Walk to offer readers this tasty deal.

Help yourself to a free, freshly made famous muffin when you buy any hot drink or handmade cold drink (bottles and cans not included).

Muffin Break at Trinity Walk.

They are home to the famous Wakey Muffin, lovingly made with rhubarb and apple as well as more fillings and flavours than you can shake a muffin tin at.

Their barista-made coffees are quality and families can sit back and relax as the kids entertain themselves with free colouring.

How to get yours

To grab this great deal, simply take a copy of the voucher inside this week’s Express (out today) in to Muffin Break at Trinity Walk shopping centre during the next two weeks.

This offer is subject to the store’s standard terms and conditions and availability.

No cash alternative.

Vouchers valid up and until 14 days from the publication of this newspaper.