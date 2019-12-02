Here’s some help for young people in Wakefield, from a McDonald’s franchisee

Young people will be able to build on their computing skills, using new equipment donated to a Lupset community centre.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Anne Wainwright, and her restaurants in Cathedral Retail Park, Snowhill Retail Park and on Dewsbury Road in Wakefield, have gifted computers to St George’s Community Centre.

The PCs were in turn donated by Odema Technology, a partnered supplier to Anne’s McDonald’s restaurants.

St George’s plays a vital role in Wakefield’s community, helping to regenerate the area while creating local investment and employment.

The donation to IT facilities will make an invaluable impact on the lives of young people by helping them to build life skills.

This marks the start of a long-term collaboration between local McDonald’s restaurants and St Georges Community Centre. Ms Wainwright, who owns and operates seven restaurants in West Yorkshire, including three in Wakefield, said: “We’re delighted to support such a fantastic organisation.

“For the last 20 years, St. George’s has played a crucial role in creating a safe space for young people where they can develop skills, get advice and have fun. We are proud to play a small part in creating a better future for our young people and look forward to future projects with the centre”.

Emma Coyle, volunteer coordinator at St George’s Community Centre, said: “The donation to the community centre has made a real difference to the lives of the young people who use our services.

“With these computers, they can greatly enhance their prospects and skillset and we look forward to working more regularly with the McDonald’s team.”