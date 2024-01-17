News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Paula Galli, Marcus Leary, Keiran Martin and Rachel Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott MerryleesPaula Galli, Marcus Leary, Keiran Martin and Rachel Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees
Paula Galli, Marcus Leary, Keiran Martin and Rachel Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

Here's a handful of pictures of what's on offer at Wakefield's new butcher’s Malcolm Michaels in the Ridings Shopping Centre

Here’s some pictures following the opening of Wakefield’s newest butcher’s shop.
By James Carney
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, based in Leeds, has established a new branch in The Ridings, which will be run be Kieran Martin who paid tribute to the owners for the opportunity.

He said: “I want to thank Malcolm and Adrian for everything they taught me over the last 13 years – since I was 14. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

A message posted by the firm on Facebook backing its new Wakefield branch manager said: “Kieran is ready to kick off with this new venture Malcolm Michaels of Wakefield. Here’s to the next generation and keeping traditional butchering going."

Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

1. Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Kieran Martin and Marcus Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

3. Kieran Martin and Marcus Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

Kieran Martin and Marcus Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees

Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldLeedsFacebook