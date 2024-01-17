Here’s some pictures following the opening of Wakefield’s newest butcher’s shop.

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, based in Leeds, has established a new branch in The Ridings, which will be run be Kieran Martin who paid tribute to the owners for the opportunity.

He said: “I want to thank Malcolm and Adrian for everything they taught me over the last 13 years – since I was 14. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

A message posted by the firm on Facebook backing its new Wakefield branch manager said: “Kieran is ready to kick off with this new venture Malcolm Michaels of Wakefield. Here’s to the next generation and keeping traditional butchering going."

1 . Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Martin and Marcus Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Kieran Martin and Marcus Leary at the opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Opening of Malcolm Michael butchers in The Ridings. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales