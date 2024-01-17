Here's a handful of pictures of what's on offer at Wakefield's new butcher’s Malcolm Michaels in the Ridings Shopping Centre
Here’s some pictures following the opening of Wakefield’s newest butcher’s shop.
By James Carney
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, based in Leeds, has established a new branch in The Ridings, which will be run be Kieran Martin who paid tribute to the owners for the opportunity.
He said: “I want to thank Malcolm and Adrian for everything they taught me over the last 13 years – since I was 14. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
A message posted by the firm on Facebook backing its new Wakefield branch manager said: “Kieran is ready to kick off with this new venture Malcolm Michaels of Wakefield. Here’s to the next generation and keeping traditional butchering going."
1 / 2