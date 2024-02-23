Historic Double Two shirt company to open new retail outlet
Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the firm to convert empty offices at its factory into retail premises.
The scheme includes relocating an existing outlet to another part of the factory, on Thornes Lane Wharf.
A statement submitted on behalf of the company said : “The outlet would be used solely for the sale of clothing and accessories produced by Double Two.”
The plan also includes creating 15 new parking spaces, repainting the outside of the shop building and new signage.
The new open plan shop will include three changing rooms.
The document adds: “It is considered that these alterations would have no detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the building.
“The proposed development would utilise the existing vehicle access for Double Two.
“The level of vehicle movements associated with the factory shop would be minimal and would have no demonstrable impact on the local highway network.
Approving the development, an officer’s report says: “The principle of the proposed development would be acceptable in this location and would be used in conjunction with the adjoining premises.”
The company dates back to the second world war when Isaak Donner and Frank Myers set up the Wakefield Shirt Company to produce quality men’s shirts.
Mr Donner had fled Nazi Germany the previous year.
The company became known world-wide for its pioneering attachable spare collars, the first man-made fibre garment, and the first non-iron shirt.
At its peak, Double Two employed more than 1,200 in Wakefield and a further600 around Britain.
Much of the production was moved to the Far East in the 1990s but more than 100 people are still employed in Wakefield, with 5,000 employees world wide.