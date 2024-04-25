Hollywood to Horbury
The iconic Hollywood sign has a new neighbour across the pond! Horbury, a small town known for its charm, has unveiled its very own sign in a similar style, aiming to shine a spotlight on local businesses and leisure opportunities.
Standing tall in Barstow Garden on Queen Street, the seven white wooden letters, each measuring 1.2 meters high, proudly spell out "HORBURY."
This eye-catching landmark is a collaborative effort initiated by the Horbury Village Partnership; a consortium dedicated to promoting the town.
"The sign is a symbol of our confident community," said Graham Roberts, Chair of the Horbury Village Partnership. "It represents our collective effort to make Horbury a thriving destination."
The project truly embodies local spirit. Michael Andrassy, a skilled local carpenter, crafted the sign, while Gre-Eco, a local building company, handled the installation. Volunteers from the Horbury Civic Society also lent a helping hand.
Roberts added. "The Horbury sign is a testament to the power of community collaboration, and we are grateful to Councillor Darren Byford for his unwavering support throughout this initiative," "
With its Hollywood-inspired design, the Horbury sign is poised to become a landmark, attracting visitors and boosting local businesses on Queen Street.