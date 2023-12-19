Housebuilder gives away ‘magic keys’ to children in Wakefield to help Santa visit this Christmas

Barratt Homes Yorkshire West is helping Santa deliver festive cheer in Wakefield this Christmas by giving away “magic keys” for children whose houses don’t have a chimney.

Barratt Homes’ newest developments in Wakefield, including Ambler’s Meadow in East Ardsley, are chimney free, so children who live at the developments and in the surrounding area can visit the developments’ sales office throughout December to collect their special “magic keys”.

This will help make sure Santa can still deliver some seasonal magic, despite not using his traditional entrance way this Christmas Eve.

Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We want to ensure that every child knows Santa can reach them this Christmas Eve, including the children who live in houses without chimneys, like our new homes in Wakefield.