A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is "connecting" to the server, but then appears to fail to do so.

Owned by Meta – the parent company of Facebook – users of Whatsapp began reporting issues just before 8am on Tuesday, October 25 (today).

More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.

WhatsApp is down for millions of people in the UK and around the world.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and around the world, with around two billion global active users.

The company has confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working to fix the problem.