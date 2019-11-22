Ibis would be welcome at the Hotel Castleford

International hotel chain Ibis could be coming to Castleford.

The French-based company, which owns more than 1,000 venues across the world, are planning to add their name to Hotel Castleford, off the A655.

The hotel used to be run as a Premier Inn until relatively recently. Picture courtesy of KPP Architects.

The hotel has applied for planning permission to build new conference rooms and an extra 10 bedrooms, to make it more profitable and business-friendly.

Bosses also want a direct access road between the 63-bed venue and the A655, as guests sometimes struggle to find it.

The Ibis branding is subject to the hotel, which was run as a Premier Inn until relatively recently, getting those proposals approved.

Girish Grover, from the investment company Turnit Capital, who are leading with the plans, said the proposals were "exciting".

Hotel bosses have asked for permission to build an extension. Picture courtesy of KPP Architects.

Mr Grover said: "We see a great potential in the hotel as it is strategically located on J31 of M62 serving over 150 corporates located in Castleford, Normanton and Wakefield.

"Companies like Haribo, Toyota, DHL, Kuehne, Nagel and others regularly use this hotel. Unfortunately, the hotel has now been struggling due to a lack of investment, and poor visibility. Premier Inn decided to sell it as they wanted to invest in their other hotel in Xscape.

"We believe this much needed investment in the hotel will allow it to thrive, creating new local jobs and supporting local tourism and economic activity to support the strategic objective of Wakefield Council."

The hotel, which was first built in 1998, can currently only be accessed via Pioneer Way at present.

Local Democracy Reporting Service