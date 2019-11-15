Industrial automation firm will move to Wakefield as part of growth plans

Yorkshire industrial automation specialist Sewtec is relocating to a facility in Wakefield as its continues to grow.

The firm has signed a 15-year agreement to lease an existing building in Silkwood Park near junction 40 of M1. The 75,000 sq ft facility is more than double the size of its current premises in Dewsbury.

A multi-million pound investment will see Sewtec create a state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facility. Expected to be operational by March 2020, all 130 employees will relocate and the business estimates that more than 70 new jobs will be created at the site in the next three years.

The new facility will include modern spaces, with breakout areas to further enhance innovation and problem-solving. Plans also include new production and quality control offices plus a significant increase in the assembly area, machine shop, fabrication bays and stores.

The building and all the planned enhancements will maintain Sewtec’s commitment to sustainability and minimising the company’s environmental footprint.

This July, Sewtec announced its turnover had more than doubled to a record £28m, and the company is now aiming to have a turnover of £50m by 2023.

Sewtec’s rapid growth follows a successful management buyout in August 2017.

Managing director Mark Cook said: “This is an excellent, modern facility which will transform how Sewtec operates and help us further realise our potential.

“Client demand for our bespoke automation machinery continues to grow at pace and in many global markets.

"The investment will provide us with space to meet this demand and increase our manufacturing capability.”