Miller Homes, which has a number of developments across the West Yorkshire region, has 43 per cent of its onsite staff and 26 per cent of its office-based staff positions occupied by females, seeing them undertake a variety of roles ranging from assistant site managers to commercial apprentice and regional sales director.

Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said “House building is a great career to have and there are so many job roles that appeal to different skill sets and qualifications.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a great career in the industry, and I’m pleased to be able to support female colleagues as they begin and develop their careers in the industry too.”

Rebecca Newman, quality inspector for Miller Homes Yorkshire.

One team member, who joined the business in June 2022 as a commercial trainee, is 19-year-old Aiesha Sheard who is undertaking her studies at Leeds College of Building in Quantity Surveying whilst working in the Yorkshire office.

Aiesha said: “There are lots of ways to begin a career in construction and I am pleased to be able to begin mine by undertaking an apprenticeship, meaning I can enjoy working and learning at the same time.

“As my career develops, I’m looking forward to being a role model to others and engaging with initiatives dedicated to encouraging more females into the industry.”

Rebecca Newman, quality inspector at Miller Homes Yorkshire added: “I began my house building career in sales, but I felt being on site suited me as you get a more tangible result where you can really make a difference to the customer journey.

“I love creating homes that we, and our customers can be proud of.”

In addition to employment opportunities, the housebuilder also supports its local communities to raise the profile of an inclusive career in.

This includes engagement with local schools and colleges across the region either by helping primary age children to learn about health and safety on construction sites or supporting apprentices who are just embarking upon their careers.

Miller Homes currently has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes for sale across the region, including Wakefield, Doncaster and York.