That was the main concern with Express readers asked about a vacant shop in Wakefield city centre set to be converted into a betting shop.

The property on Westmorland Street, by Trinity Walk, was most recently occupied by Poundworld Express and Wakefield Council said the unit – at Westmorland House – had been vacant since at least April 2019.

The council’s Public Health department had objected to the application.

The empty unit on Westmorland Street

But responding to the objection, the planning report said: “Whilst it is agreed that a betting office may not be the most desirable use, significant weight is given to how long the unit has been vacant and the benefits that re-introducing an active frontage and vitality to the city centre would bring in this location."

Writing on the Express’ Facebook page, Ross Millar said: “Could do with a vape shop or a barbers. Not many of them around.”

Chris Higgs said: “Wonder what the odds were for this to happen.”

Mark Trout said: “Is anybody so surprised? Myself, I think it’s progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Collins said: “Really! Is that the best the city deserves? Rather a shop that sell something, benefits the community brings prosperity to the city. Is this going to do it ? No it’s not.”

Nickiy Graham said: “Rubbish idea. What about something nice for kids!”

Sarah Parkrun Whiteman said: “Well, keeps people in job, rather than doing it online.”

Debbie Oneill said: “Can people still afford to actually put a bet on?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Brian said: “There are enough in town already.”

Ash She said: “How about a small police station with officers on foot patrolling the city centre. Imagine that”

Lauren Brown said: “Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. How about maybe a little centre where people with mental health problems can go, or a centre for the elderly to go to when they’re feeling alone, or a centre that parents and kids could go? How about something positive for the community not something that could ruin lives?”

Tracy Lambourne said: “How about a massive soft play dinner like at Xscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Murray said: “Bit of a gamble in this economic climate.”

Nathan Hirst said: “Better than an empty shop.”