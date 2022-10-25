'Is a bookies better than an empty shop?' - Wakefield Express readers have their say
Is a bookies better than nothing at all?
That was the main concern with Express readers asked about a vacant shop in Wakefield city centre set to be converted into a betting shop.
The property on Westmorland Street, by Trinity Walk, was most recently occupied by Poundworld Express and Wakefield Council said the unit – at Westmorland House – had been vacant since at least April 2019.
The council’s Public Health department had objected to the application.
Most Popular
But responding to the objection, the planning report said: “Whilst it is agreed that a betting office may not be the most desirable use, significant weight is given to how long the unit has been vacant and the benefits that re-introducing an active frontage and vitality to the city centre would bring in this location."
Writing on the Express’ Facebook page, Ross Millar said: “Could do with a vape shop or a barbers. Not many of them around.”
Chris Higgs said: “Wonder what the odds were for this to happen.”
Mark Trout said: “Is anybody so surprised? Myself, I think it’s progress.”
Alan Collins said: “Really! Is that the best the city deserves? Rather a shop that sell something, benefits the community brings prosperity to the city. Is this going to do it ? No it’s not.”
Nickiy Graham said: “Rubbish idea. What about something nice for kids!”
Sarah Parkrun Whiteman said: “Well, keeps people in job, rather than doing it online.”
Debbie Oneill said: “Can people still afford to actually put a bet on?”
Vicky Brian said: “There are enough in town already.”
Ash She said: “How about a small police station with officers on foot patrolling the city centre. Imagine that”
Lauren Brown said: “Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. How about maybe a little centre where people with mental health problems can go, or a centre for the elderly to go to when they’re feeling alone, or a centre that parents and kids could go? How about something positive for the community not something that could ruin lives?”
Tracy Lambourne said: “How about a massive soft play dinner like at Xscape.”
Stuart Murray said: “Bit of a gamble in this economic climate.”
Nathan Hirst said: “Better than an empty shop.”
Emma Reed said: “Let's just encourage people get into debt and lose money. Ridiculous idea.”