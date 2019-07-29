Is an apprentice at your company the best in Wakefield?

We are looking for candidates to be named Best Apprentice at the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards.

If you've taken on a new employee with real quality or someone has risen through the ranks at your company let us know.

The awards are looking to celebrate the best and brightest businesspeople in Wakefield.

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a preferred route to employment for thousands of school leavers.

This award recognises an apprentice who has excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career.

This year Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award.

Gin company Fords of Wakefield has sponsored the drinks reception for the ceremony.

There’s still time to get your nomination in and there are still categories available to sponsor.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on September 26.

The deadline for nominations is August 15.

To make a nomination please visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk For more information on sponsoring an award please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk

The categories are:

SME Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

Sustainable Business Award

Digital/Technology Development Award

Employer of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year Overall Business of the Year

Contact Karen GoodridgeCross karen.cross@jpimedia. co.uk or Tracey Ball, tracey.ball@jpimedia.co.uk