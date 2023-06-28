'It’s in the wrong place’: Shopkeepers launch petition calling on council to relocate city’s market to Brook Street

The market is set to be permanently moved from the Cathederal precinct to Teall Street on Thursday (June 29) as part of regenerations plans.

But some business owners want the market to be moved to nearby Brook Street.

Their petition states: “The shopkeepers of Brook Street have been ignored for far too long.

“They would benefit from the additional footfall the market would bring.

“Additional footfall would discourage anti-social behaviour.”

The council announced earlier this month that Teall Street had been chosen as it creates a retail link between the city’s two main shopping areas at The Ridings and Trinity Walk.

The petition also says: “The shopkeepers of Teall Street do not feel they will benefit from increased foot traffic.

Tom Heaps, owner of Pete's Shoe Repairs, on Teall Street

“Teall Street is already shorter than Brook Street due to Trinity Walk, so there would be even less space for shoppers.

“Market stalls would block the window advertising of our businesses, directly impacting revenue streams from any offers designed to bring in customers.”

Tania Howe, owner of Betty Loves Candles, on Brook Street, said: “We feel like the market is being put in the wrong place.

“The decision makes no sense.

Wakefield's market traders have been based at the Cathedral precinct for the past five years.

“Teall Street is already very busy.

“It would breathe new life into Brook Street if the market was place there and the whole flow of footfall in the area around Trinity Walk would be much better.”

Tom Heaps, owner of Pete’s Shoe Repairs, on Teall Street, said: “When the market has been here temporarily in the past it hasn’t really helped the businesses.

“It gets too crowded and people are more interested in rushing to get past without noticing the shops.”

Councillor Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said earlier this month that Teall Street was the “preferred location” for market traders.

Traders were moved out of the former market hall, next to Wakefield’s bus station, in 2018, having been there for 10 years.

Many deemed the hall a failure, with stall holders complaining about low footfall.

For the last five years they have been doing business on the Cathedral precinct.

The move paves the way for work to start on the creation of a new entertainment area for events and festivals.

Coun Graham added: “We know that times are tough for many of our traders, and we hope this move will help boost their business, attract new traders and in turn benefit the local economy.”

Clare Elliott, the council’s service director for economic growth and skills, said: “The outdoor market is to relocate to Teall Way this week.

“This was the preferred location for the traders and the move will benefit many of our local businesses due to the increase in footfall on market days, as has been shown at other outdoor markets in the district.