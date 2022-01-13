Jack’s supermarket to surprise shoppers this Blue Monday prizes

Jack’s Supermarket, on Westgate Retail Park, is set to surprise shoppers this Blue Monday by dishing out spot prizes to lucky customers to help lift the winter blues.

While collecting their essentials on Monday, January 17, shoppers in Wakefield will be randomly selected to win a special pick-me-up from Jack’s, such as a bunch of flowers, a box of chocolates, or even a bottle of prosecco!

The in-store activity is being held to surprise customers on what is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

Michael Ward, store manager at Jack’s Wakefield, said: “We hope our surprise prizes will delight Wakefield shoppers this Blue Monday. We love interacting with the local community and hope that we can bring a smile to people’s faces, lifting those January blues just a little bit!”

Winners will be randomly selected by store colleagues throughout the duration of the store's opening hours. Winners will be provided with their prize on the day and products are chosen at random.