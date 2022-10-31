Jollyes pet shop gives staff £600 cost of living payment to help with higher bills

The cost of living support, together with enhanced staff discounts, is being made as a thank you to colleagues for their hard work during a year which has seen the business deliver a strong performance across its 82 UK stores and online platform – including the store on Ings Road in Wakefield.

Jollyes will pay the £600, pro-rated for part-time staff, in four monthly instalments between November and February to provide support before and after Christmas.

The payments and enhanced discount scheme details were announced last week to over 900 Jollyes colleagues.

Pet retailer Jollyes is handing its colleagues a payment of £600 to help support them through the cost of living crisis – with payments timed to help around Christmas.

Jollyes chief executive, Joe Wykes, said: “I’m very aware of the current economic climate, with inflation impacting every part of our lives, from weekly shopping bills, heating our homes and mortgage payments.

“The leadership team has been discussing ways in which we can support our colleagues and show our appreciation of their hard work and effort by doing something that will make a difference around Christmas.

“It’s not just about the cash. The majority of our colleagues are pet owners themselves and the discounts mean they can bring a little seasonal cheer to furry family members too.”

Jollyes announced the payments and discounts in a letter to colleagues in which it said it had delivered a strong performance.

