Junction 32 unveils vibrant illustration from young Yorkshire artist

The unique piece, which is now on display near The Works, has been designed to highlight what's on offer at Junction 32, including the new landscaped areas and inclusive nature.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re thrilled to finally see the commissioned artwork come to life on a large public canvas.

"Our guests are the heart of Junction 32, and we wanted to create an illustration within the centre which represented the diversity of shoppers who visit the outlet, along with showcasing the variety of brands, facilities and newly redeveloped areas, which all contribute to help us provide a great shopping destination for all.

Yorkshire-based-artist, Lucy Watson, has transformed an empty shop window at Junction 32 into a contemporary and engaging display for shoppers to admire when visiting the outlet.

“It’s been a real pleasure to work with a local artist to create the illustration and celebrate the incredible talent Yorkshire has to offer.”