Junction 32 unveils vibrant illustration from young Yorkshire artist

The unique piece, which is now on display near The Works, has been designed to highlight what's on offer at Junction 32, including the new landscaped areas and inclusive nature.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re thrilled to finally see the commissioned artwork come to life on a large public canvas.
"Our guests are the heart of Junction 32, and we wanted to create an illustration within the centre which represented the diversity of shoppers who visit the outlet, along with showcasing the variety of brands, facilities and newly redeveloped areas, which all contribute to help us provide a great shopping destination for all.
“It’s been a real pleasure to work with a local artist to create the illustration and celebrate the incredible talent Yorkshire has to offer.”
Lucy Watson said: “I was so pleased to have been asked by Junction 32 to design the illustration. To have my work on display at the centre is both a joy and a privilege, and I really hope everyone enjoys viewing it when they’re shopping at Junction 32.”