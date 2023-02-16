The Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, was on hand to unveil the new shop today (Thursday February 16).

She said: “This new store has created many jobs opportunities for the town and I am delighted to officially welcome Lidl to Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank everyone for their warm welcome this morning and I wish Lidl and staff every success and good luck with this latest venture”.

Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard, unveiled the new Lidl store in Castleford on February 16. She is pictured with supermarket staff and the Castleford Tigers mascot.

The opening of the new supermarket has created around 40 jobs for the local community.

The store features an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 130 car parking spaces including disabled, parent and child spaces as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be open between 8am – 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

The German founded discounter recently announced plans to invest £4 billion into British food business, accelerating initial spending plans announced in 2019, which saw Lidl GB commit to a five-year £15 billion investment in the British Food Industry.