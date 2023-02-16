Just the ticket! Lidl unveils new superstore in Castleford with grand opening at former bingo hall site
Supermarket chain Lidl has thrown open the doors of its latest store at the former Buzz Bingo site in Castleford.
The Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, was on hand to unveil the new shop today (Thursday February 16).
She said: “This new store has created many jobs opportunities for the town and I am delighted to officially welcome Lidl to Castleford.
"I would like to thank everyone for their warm welcome this morning and I wish Lidl and staff every success and good luck with this latest venture”.
The opening of the new supermarket has created around 40 jobs for the local community.
The store features an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 130 car parking spaces including disabled, parent and child spaces as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points.
It will be open between 8am – 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.