Leading bodywork and alloy wheel repairer comes to Wakefield

Revive! opens an exciting new franchise in Wakefield to expand on its rapidly growing SMART Repair network.

Wakefield franchise will provide increased coverage of the UK with both retail and commercial volume at an all-time high. Specially trained technicians perform SMART repair services on consumers driveways, providing much needed mobile body shop support for customers.

Revive!, the UK’s leading mobile provider of minor paint and bodywork repairs for vehicles and alloy wheels, has opened for business in Wakefield offering top-quality services to car dealerships and private motorists throughout the West Yorkshire area

The business only uses highly skilled technicians to carry out quality, cost effective repairs at a time and place to suit customers. Repairs usually cost far less than the average insurance policy excess without the hassle of taking your vehicle to the body shop, sorting out lifts or arranging a courtesy car.

Richard Senior - Owner of the NEW Revive! Wakefield Franchise.

Revive! Wakefield Owner, Richard Senior, has high ambitions for the business. He explained: “Our aim is to establish Revive! as the number one vehicle bodywork repairer in the area. Revive! has the UK’s largest accredited network of repairers and the brand name is synonymous with quality and a high level of customer service.

We’re excited to be bringing Revive! to Wakefield. There’s a great demand for top quality paintwork repairs and we’re going to meet that need by delivering a fast, efficient and professional service. We’ve already started working with some of the prestigious local dealerships and look forward to meeting more new customers as news of our arrival spreads.”

Revive! works with car dealerships, fleet and lease companies, insurance companies and the public. All work carries a lifetime ownership of the vehicle guarantee.

For more information about Revive! Wakefield telephone: 07535 945826.