Local Care provider celebrates paying Living Wage anniversary

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd has accredited as a Living Wage Employer.Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.37, significantly higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £11.44 per hour.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is based in Yorkshire and the Humber, the UK region with the highest proportion of non-Living Wage jobs in the country (14.4 per cent), with over 314,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. Despite this, the company has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

The real Living Wage is the only rate calculated according to the costs of living. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum. Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 460,000 people and put £3 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers.

Living Wage Employer

"At Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, we believe that our biggest asset is our employees. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment are the key to our success. We are a company that values fairness and social responsibility, which is why we are proud to become a Living Wage accredited employer. Paying a living wage is not only the right thing to do, but it is also an excellent way to support our employees, their families, and the wider community. We believe that paying a living wage not only benefits our employees but also leads to higher productivity and better retention rates. By committing to paying a living wage, we are creating a culture where everyone can thrive, and we can work together to build a fairer and more equitable society."