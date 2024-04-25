Local Care provider celebrates paying Living Wage anniversary

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is a local, family-run care provider that has been dedicated to serving the community of Wakefield for almost 17 years. What sets this company apart from others is their unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of their staff. They believe that their employees are their most significant asset and are committed to paying a fair and reasonable wage.
By Sara BoothContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd has accredited as a Living Wage Employer.Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.37, significantly higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £11.44 per hour.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is based in Yorkshire and the Humber, the UK region with the highest proportion of non-Living Wage jobs in the country (14.4 per cent), with over 314,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. Despite this, the company has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The real Living Wage is the only rate calculated according to the costs of living. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum. Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 460,000 people and put £3 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers.

Living Wage EmployerLiving Wage Employer
Living Wage Employer

"At Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, we believe that our biggest asset is our employees. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment are the key to our success. We are a company that values fairness and social responsibility, which is why we are proud to become a Living Wage accredited employer. Paying a living wage is not only the right thing to do, but it is also an excellent way to support our employees, their families, and the wider community. We believe that paying a living wage not only benefits our employees but also leads to higher productivity and better retention rates. By committing to paying a living wage, we are creating a culture where everyone can thrive, and we can work together to build a fairer and more equitable society."

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd has joined the movement of over 14,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on. “They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."

Related topics:WakefieldYorkshireHumberBurberry