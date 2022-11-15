Logistics firm snaps up major warehouse space for storage and distribution in South Kirkby

Supply chain and logistics specialist Bis Henderson Space, which assisted the unnamed customer, collaborated with commercial property provider Onward Holdings to agree an initial two-year contract for storage and distribution of products at the business park.

The capacity could be extended in the future to meet requirements.

The South Kirkby site still has availability for 7,500 narrow aisle pallets and a 20-30,000 sq. ft. block stack warehouse space.

Onward Holdings also owns purpose-built sites in Leeds, Featherstone, Castleford, Normanton and Scunthorpe.

Onward director Neil Storey is confident that, due to current market conditions putting an increasing strain on logistics space and the close proximity to the nation’s transport infrastructure, these units will also be snapped up.

Mr Storey said: “We are committed to boosting the logistics and industrial property market to help prevent Britain running out of storage space.

“Although there are dark clouds looming in the financial world, the necessity to broaden supply chains means the sector will be stretched for the foreseeable future.”

Family-run company Onward has made significant investment in security measures at the business park, meaning the site is suitable for both mainstream and high-risk products.

In keeping with Onward Holdings’ zero crime tolerance strategy, it has full palisade fencing and security gates.

Letting of the Langthwaite Business Park site is being undertaken by Andrew Miller Chartered Surveyors of Sheffield, on behalf of Onward Holdings.