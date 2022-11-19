CAPA College is reknown for being the only free specialist Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) College of its kind in Yorkshire, with students from across the county flocking to Wakefield to purse their dreams of becoming the next Hollywood star.

However, since 2018, the college has been renting temporary accommodation, notably occupying the city’s iconic Unity Hall, while awaiting the completion of its own multi-million-pound facilities on Mulberry Way.

Now, the wait is finally over, with the performing arts college welcoming new students to its new flagship home on Westgate for the first time in September.

In September, CAPA College welcomed students to its new permanent home on Westgate.

The new building features a wide variety of exciting facilities such as an amphitheatre, a television studio and an arthouse and was built by local construction company, Morgan Sindall Construction.

The launch of these new facilities has also enabled CAPA College to double its student intake, with the aim for 500 students to form two year groups by September 2023.

Eddie Copp, artistic director of CAPA College, said: "We spent a lot of time thinking, researching and planning what this building should look like and we’re delighted to now be able to share this with our students and the wider community.

“The opening of the new building marks the next major stage in the development of CAPA College. Armed with incredible facilities, an award-winning team of top professional teachers and practitioners and partnerships with some of the country’s leading arts organisations, we are dedicated to providing more: more opportunities, more facilities and more support to talented young people from across the North of England.”

Claire Nicholson, principal of CAPA College, said: “‘We are so thrilled with the new building.

"With an array of performance spaces from a traditional 150-seat theatre to a studio theatre to an amphitheatre to a television studio, an arthouse cinema and a public café, this is a building that our students, staff, alumni, visitors and participants can be proud of.”

The college hopes to throw an offical opening ceremony for the building early next year.

The college provides full time Arts training and education for students aged 16-19.

