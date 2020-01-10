Manufacturer extends funding for Stanley Rodillians rugby club

International lubricant manufacturer, ITW ROCOL, has extended its sponsorship of Wakefield rugby club Stanley Rodillians for the 2019/20 season.

The club, which competes in Yorkshire Division Four, will display the ROCOL logo on both the shorts and training tops of the first team as it pushes for promotion this year.

International lubricant manufacturer, ITW ROCOL, has extended its sponsorship of Wakefield rugby club Stanley Rodillians for the 2019/20 season. Photo: Google Maps

Stanley Rodillians first team coach, Gary Demaine, said: “It is fantastic that ROCOL are once again supporting Stanley Rodillians.

“The company’s support helps us to provide high quality playing and training kit, which means that all the players turn out in the same kit and look professional, a knock-on effect to the way we play and train.”

“Yorkshire Division Four is a league of fine margins - any team can beat another on any given week.

“That makes for great fun rugby and means that we are always looking for small advantages that can put us ahead of the competition.”

After a tricky start to the season, the club are currently on a run of five wins on the bounce.