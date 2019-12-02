Marcello makes waves as he joins hairdressing world’s hall of fame

A Wakefield hairdresser has secured his place in British hairdressing history.

Marcello Moccia, who owns Room97 Creative Hairdressing in the city centre and East Ardsley, has received the honour of being inducted into HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards ‘Hall of Fame’.

The honour follows his winning the title of North Western Hairdresser of the Year three times, in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

UK stylists are bestowed entry into the elite Hall of Fame after picking up a hat trick of wins in the same regional category at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

Then, a hairdresser is no longer allowed to enter that category again.

Along with his impressive three wins, Marcello has also been shortlisted for the North Western award on three other occasions (2012, 2013 and 2015).

This makes him one of the most successful West Yorkshire stylists in the industry.

Now in their 34th year, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, celebrate the people producing the best hairdressing work across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Marcello’s status as one of the North West’s most outstanding hairdressers was announced before the 2019 winners received their ‘Oscars’ of the hair world.

A total 18 trophies were handed out on the night in a line-up of nine regional and eight specialist awards, including two new categories of International Collection of the Year and Trend Image of the Year.

The ultimate accolade of British Hairdresser of the Year was won by another west Yorkshire professional, Robert Eaton, from the Russell Eaton salon based in Leeds.