Meet the Featherstone salon-owner launching her own Yorkshire-themed lash brand including 'Be Reyt Lash'

A Featherstone salon-owner has launched her own Yorkshire-themed eyelash brand complete with some very Yorkshire names.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT
Lana Willis, who runs Locks and Lashes, on Station Lane, has created a whole range of lashes including 'On the Lash' and ‘Be Reyt Lash'.

The entrepreneur is currently selling her lashes from the salon but is hoping they could take off further afield.

"I wanted to bring out something that allows me to say to my clients ‘the products I use they are my products’,” she explained.

Lana Willis has launched her new lashes range at Locks & Lashes in Featherstone with the support of her partner Leon Leake and her children Reuben and George.Lana Willis has launched her new lashes range at Locks & Lashes in Featherstone with the support of her partner Leon Leake and her children Reuben and George.
"So, after lots of thinking, I decided to bring my own lash brand out.

"This has taken months to get ready and we launched on November 25.

"We went with the name Yorkshire Lash. What more could I want than a proud Yorkshire lass bringing her own Yorkshire-themed lashes out?”

"Some of the lash names are 'On the Lash' and 'Be Reyt Lash'.

Lana Willis lanches her new lashes range at Locks & Lashes in Featherstone.Lana Willis lanches her new lashes range at Locks & Lashes in Featherstone.
"I offer a range of products, from lash tech supplies to strip and DIY lashes.

"I am currently only selling my lash products from my salon in my home town Featherstone but who knows what the future may hold!”

Lana bought her salon in December 2020 before she knew another lockdown was coming.

"I finally took the plunge to get my own salon during the first lockdown, which was very scary,” she said.

Of her lash brand, Lana said "What more could I want than a proud Yorkshire Lass bringing her own Yorkshire themed lashes out!"Of her lash brand, Lana said "What more could I want than a proud Yorkshire Lass bringing her own Yorkshire themed lashes out!"
"This was such a big thing for me. My youngest boy was only six months old when I decided to go self-employed and do lashes full-time.

"I got my own salon on December 18, 2020 and we went straight into lockdown. Before I knew it, I wouldn't be able to open my salons door until April 2021!

“That was an horrific time and so much pressure but as soon as I opened my lash business took off instantly.

"I was back-to-back with 75 regular lash clients – I couldn't believe it!

"I'm super proud of what I've achieved in only a small space of time and when I look back from me doing a £150 lash course whilst juggling being a mum and a hectic life, I never thought I'd be were I am now.”

