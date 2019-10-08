MenKind opens Christmas popup store in Wakefield city centre

Gadget store MenKind has opened a popup store in Wakefield city centre this festive season.

The shop opened in Trinity Walk Shopping Centre this morning, ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

It will stay open throughout Christmas, with the potential to remain on site longer.

A spokesperson for MenKind said: "We always want to have stores across the country, but unfortunately we are sometimes unable to extend the leases in positions that we are keen on. We want to provide original gifts for original people across the UK, and having stores on our high street is the best way to inspire people with unique gifts, gadgets and tech.

"This is opening as a pop up for the Christmas shopping period however if the store is welcomed into the community with open arms and proves popular with the local area, we would of course hope to extend our lease."

It comes just months after the chain closed a branch, also in the shopping centre.