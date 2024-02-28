Milners strengthens legal offering in Upton
Long established Yorkshire firm, Milners, have welcomed a new addition to their Upton office.
Millie Schofield, Solicitor, has joined the expanding Private Client team. Millie, who qualified as a Solicitor at the start of this year, brings a fresh perspective and a particular desire to focus her time at the firm’s Upton office to provide dedicated legal support to the local people.
Millie will divide her time between the various branches with a particular focus on Upton, as that is very close to her home.
Millie said “I’m excited to develop my career at Milners with a supportive and collaborative team. I am keen to grow with the firm and provide top class legal services to the people of Upton, surrounding areas and beyond”.
Simon Bass, Managing Partner, said “I am looking forward to seeing Millie grow her career, and I am very pleased to welcome her to Milners.”