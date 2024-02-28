Milners strengthens legal offering in Upton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long established Yorkshire firm, Milners, have welcomed a new addition to their Upton office.

Millie Schofield, Solicitor, has joined the expanding Private Client team. Millie, who qualified as a Solicitor at the start of this year, brings a fresh perspective and a particular desire to focus her time at the firm’s Upton office to provide dedicated legal support to the local people.

Millie will divide her time between the various branches with a particular focus on Upton, as that is very close to her home.

Millie said “I’m excited to develop my career at Milners with a supportive and collaborative team. I am keen to grow with the firm and provide top class legal services to the people of Upton, surrounding areas and beyond”.