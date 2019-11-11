More than 70 jobs are set to be created in Wakefield over the next three years

An industrial automation firm aims to create dozens of jobs as it gears up for expansion.

The fast-growing Yorkshire firm Sewtec has revealed it is moving to a 75,000 sq ft facility in Wakefield.

Sewtec has signed a 15-year agreement to lease an existing building in Silkwood Park near junction 40 of the M1, which is more than double the size of its current premises in Dewsbury.

A multi-million pound investment will see Sewtec create a state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facility.

It is expected to be operational by March 2020. All 130 employees will relocate and the business estimates that more than 70 jobs will be created at the site in the next three years.

This July, Sewtec announced its turnover had more than doubled to a record £28m with EBITDA of £9m, in the year to June 30, 2019. The company is now aiming to deliver a turnover of £50m by 2023.

Sewtec’s rapid growth follows a successful management buyout in August 2017, which was backed by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless.

Sewtec managing director, Mark Cook,, said: “This is an excellent, modern facility which will transform how Sewtec operates and help us further realise our potential.

“Client demand for our bespoke automation machinery continues to grow at pace and in many global markets. The investment will provide us with space to meet this demand and increase our manufacturing capability.

“It will also enable us to attract and retain more highly skilled engineers, as well as benefiting the local community through apprenticeships, supplier networks and our school outreach programme. This is an exciting time for Sewtec and we will enter 2020 with the momentum required to achieve our 2023 growth target.”