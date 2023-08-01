Morrisons warehouse in Wakefield donates shop vouchers to community to fight against summer holiday hunger

Over the coming weeks, Morrisons Community Champion, Sarah Swift – from the Rathbones site - will work closely with ISpace5 to help provide the food they need the most to help support families and children to prevent holiday hunger this summer.

ISpace5, a community interest company based in Stanley, recently launched its ‘Happy Healthy Holiday’ clubs to provide a safe space, activities and healthy meals for children in need throughout the summer.

To support their vital work, Sarah and the Rathbones Morrisons team have donated £200 of Morrisons vouchers to the company to use over the summer holidays.

Sarah, said: “I organised this as it is in our local community and provides a holiday club with a healthy lunch for children aged eight years and older.

"The club also provides activities, sports and nutritional information and what I loved about it was the extra support it gives including emotional wellbeing and mental health and raising their aspirations.

"I am looking to support them in the future with career and development opportunities.”