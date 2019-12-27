Mothercare slashes prices AGAIN in massive 'everything must go' closing down sale

Mothercare has slashed its prices again in its massive closing down sale.

Shoppers can get up to 80 per cent off of pushchairs and prams as part of the stores 'everything must go' sale.

The store is also running a half price sale on furniture when you buy three or more items.

The retailer launched a massive sale earlier this month after announcing that it would be closing the doors to all 79 of its stores for good, leaving more than 2,800 of its employees out of a job.

Some of its offers includes the Diono Quantum classic stoller, which now costs £125 down from £629, the Dinon Traverze stroller now at £74.99 down from £249.99 and the Cybex Easytwist stroller now on offer at £69.99 down from £334.95.

Stock is limited and there's no guarantee that your local branch will have the items you're looking for in store, so it's worth calling ahead. Mothercare has said that all online orders are still being processed and delivered but there is a possibility that this service will stop if things worsen for the chain.

It has also stopped accepting giftcards.