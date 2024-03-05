We asked readers which are the best florists for flowers on Mother's DayWe asked readers which are the best florists for flowers on Mother's Day
Mother's Day 2024: 10 of the best florists in Wakefield and Pontefract to get flowers for your mum this Mother's Day

With Mothers Day around the corner, we asked readers which they think is the best Wakefield or Pontefract florist for getting their mums a lovely gift.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT

We had plenty of suggestions for a wide variety of places across the area.

Here are 10 of the most popular suggestions for places to go and get something beautiful to show how much your mum means to you.

Little Westgate Florist is at Westgate, Wakefield

Little Westgate Florist is at Westgate, Wakefield

Little Westgate Florist is at Westgate, Wakefield

Melanie's Florist in on Pontefract road, Castleford

Melanie's Florist in on Pontefract road, Castleford

Melanie's Florist in on Pontefract road, Castleford

Blackburn Florist is on High Street in Horbury

Blackburn Florist is on High Street in Horbury

Blackburn Florist is on High Street in Horbury

Lavenders is on High Street in Wakefield

Lavenders is on High Street in Wakefield

Lavenders is on High Street in Wakefield

