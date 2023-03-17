News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
4 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Mum-of-three opens one of Britain's smallest shops in Wakefield

A Wakefield mum has opened one of Britain's smallest shops measuring just 6.6sqm.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:05 GMT- 1 min read

Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain’s smallest.

She rents the space on Westfield Road - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other tiny spaces include The Phone Box in Teignmouth, Devon, which measures 7sqm, and The Little Shop in Hudswell, North Yorkshire., which measures 9sqm.

Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain’s smallest. (SWNS)
Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain’s smallest. (SWNS)
Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain’s smallest. (SWNS)
Most Popular

Hannah recently quit her teaching role to open her shop.

The mum-of-three hopes to turn a profit with her "magical" stock - which includes jewellery, dreamcatchers, crystals and incense.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She's previously sold at markets and festivals across the country but last month secured her own selling space.

Hannah said: "It's approximately 6.6sqm which is very snug, but it has enough storage and shelf space for everything I need.

Hannah rents the space - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.
Hannah rents the space - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.
Hannah rents the space - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.

"I'm hoping to appeal to younger kids and their parents with my magical stock - as they pass right by my front door on the school run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I left my day job as a teaching assistant to do this full-time, and I have a lot of faith in my business.

"I've already sold loads at market and at festivals, so I felt it was time to take it to the next level.

Read More
Popular Outwood card shop set to move to The Ridings Shopping Centre in the hear...
The mum-of-three hopes to turn a profit with her "magical" stock - which includes jewellery, dreamcatchers, crystals and incense.
The mum-of-three hopes to turn a profit with her "magical" stock - which includes jewellery, dreamcatchers, crystals and incense.
The mum-of-three hopes to turn a profit with her "magical" stock - which includes jewellery, dreamcatchers, crystals and incense.
BritainDevon