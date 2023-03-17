Mum-of-three opens one of Britain's smallest shops in Wakefield

Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain’s smallest.

She rents the space on Westfield Road - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.

Other tiny spaces include The Phone Box in Teignmouth, Devon, which measures 7sqm, and The Little Shop in Hudswell, North Yorkshire., which measures 9sqm.

Hannah Maher, 38, opened the doors to Belles Magic Box last weekend in Horbury and is believed to be one of Britain's smallest.

Hannah recently quit her teaching role to open her shop.

The mum-of-three hopes to turn a profit with her "magical" stock - which includes jewellery, dreamcatchers, crystals and incense.

She's previously sold at markets and festivals across the country but last month secured her own selling space.

Hannah said: "It's approximately 6.6sqm which is very snug, but it has enough storage and shelf space for everything I need.

Hannah rents the space - which she described as "snug" - for just £50 a week.

"I'm hoping to appeal to younger kids and their parents with my magical stock - as they pass right by my front door on the school run.

"I left my day job as a teaching assistant to do this full-time, and I have a lot of faith in my business.

"I've already sold loads at market and at festivals, so I felt it was time to take it to the next level.