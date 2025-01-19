Music 4 Memories awarded innovation grant to bring music and joy to dementia care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an exciting boost for the creative industries, Music 4 Memories, an Ossett in West Yorkshire-based Company, has been awarded a prestigious innovation grant as part of the government’s £60 million investment into creative businesses across the UK. This funding is the first step in the Government’s new Sector Plan for the creative industries, aimed at fostering growth and innovation in communities nationwide.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Music 4 Memories grant is one of 11 awarded for the West Yorkshire region, recognizing projects that drive innovation and deliver social impact. For Music 4 Memories, this support will be instrumental in the development of a new website, built by Browndog in Huddersfield it will allow members of the public to make a real difference to the lives of people living with dementia.

A Website with Heart: Making Donations Easy

The new website, www.music-4-memories.co.uk, will enable members of the public to donate specially designed headsets to local care homes, ensuring residents living with dementia can enjoy the therapeutic power of music. The website will feature an interactive map, highlighting care homes across the UK that have joined the initiative, enabling donors to contribute directly to their chosen care home.

Music 4 Memories Logo

The Headsets: Designed for Accessibility and Joy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music 4 Memories’ headsets are a game-changer for dementia care. Tailored specifically for ease of use, the headsets feature:

No wires: Eliminating hassle and ensuring safety.No internet or Bluetooth required: Ready to use straight out of the box.Simple play/pause functionality: Making them accessible even for those with limited mobility or dexterity.Personalized music: Each headset is preloaded with music from the listener’s era, helping evoke cherished memories and moments of joy.These carefully designed headsets allow residents to reconnect with the music of their youth, providing comfort and enhancing their quality of life.

A Vision for Growth and Well-Being

Music 4 Memories Headsets

Music 4 Memories founder, Jo Douthwaite expressed her excitement about the grant:“This funding is a huge milestone for Music 4 Memories. Our mission is to use music as a bridge to spark joy and comfort for those living with dementia. With the launch of our new website, we’ll be able to connect communities and enable the public to make a tangible impact on residents in care homes across the UK.”

Part of a Bigger Picture

The innovation grant comes as part of the Government’s larger initiative to invest in creative businesses, recognizing their potential to fuel economic growth and transform lives. The £60 million boost is set to turbocharge the sector, ensuring projects like Music 4 Memories can thrive and create lasting positive change.

Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about Music 4 Memories, sign up your Care Home or to donate a headset visit www.music-4-memories.co.uk. Together, we can bring the gift of music to those who need it most and help create moments of connection and joy for people living with dementia.