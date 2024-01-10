An Ossett jewellery shop has reopened with new owners.

Rose and Sam Mateer have taken over My Silver Shop on Market Place.

The couple had been searching for a business and said the “stars aligned” when Rose’s mother - who previously owned the shop for 10 years – wanted to retire.

The jewellery shop, opposite Ossett Town Hall, will now provide customers with an expanded jewellery offering, renovated interior, and online shopping services.

Sam Mateer and his wife Rose have taken over My Silver Shop in Ossett. Picture Scott Merrylees

Over the past few months, the couple have been working hard painting, renovating the interior and ordering in new stock including necklaces and thousands of new studs.

Rose, who hails from Ossett, grew up surrounded by the jewellery industry and Sam has much experience in sales and marketing.

The couple hope to bring several developments to the business including a new online presence, with customers able to shop on Amazon, Facebook, Etsy and eBay.

Previously a destination for bags, scarves, purses, gloves and jewellery, My Silver Shop will now have more of a focus on jewellery but will stock some leather bags and cashmere scarves.

My Silver Shop in Ossett. Picture Scott Merrylees

All silver items will be at least 95 percent solid silver, and gold – previously not offered at the shop – will be nine or 18-carat.

Gemstone and birthstone jewellery will also be available.

Sam said: “We’re very excited and we’ve got lots planned”.

My Silver Shop is open 9am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.